Concerned over DNA evidence, judge recommends new trial for Texas man on death row

AUSTIN, Texas — A Travis County state district judge has recommended that an Austin man on death row get a new trial, after his attorneys raised concerns that a former Austin crime lab technician incorrectly analyzed DNA evidence collected in the case.

The recommendation comes as local attorneys review Travis County convictions that involved DNA evidence after a state audit highlighted problems at the lab. Control over Austin's crime lab was transferred from the Austin Police Department to the Texas Department of Public Safety when the audit revealed that lab techs were improperly analyzing DNA samples.

Areli Escobar — a 41-year-old who was convicted on May 13, 2011, of sexually assaulting and killing 17-year-old Bianca Maldonado and injuring her son — may get a new trial, if the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals agrees with Judge David Wahlberg's recommendation.

"Mr. Escobar has maintained his innocence from the beginning to today," said his attorney Carlotta Lepingwell. "Now that we all know the truth about the APD lab, we have seen a mountain of evidence to support what Mr. Escobar has maintained since day one. This is a tragic and painful case, but Areli Escobar and the people of Travis County deserve a fair and just prosecution, based on reliable evidence."

After the DNA lab takeover, the Travis County district attorney’s office sent more than 1,000 legally required notifications to defendants whose cases might be affected by the fact that officials had called the DNA evidence into question. Those defendants could then contact the Capital Area Private Defender Service’s Forensic Project if they wanted to have their cases reviewed.

The Forensic Project is not handling Escobar's case because the Texas office of capital and forensic writs is representing him. Officials with the Forensic Project declined to comment on whether they are seeking retrials in other cases, citing their policy against commenting on pending litigation.

A Travis County jury convicted Escobar of capital murder after hearing testimony that, in May 2009, Maldonado was stabbed 46 times, beaten and sexually assaulted before dying of blood loss at her Austin apartment, where Escobar also lived. The LBJ High School student was alone with her 1-year-old son, who was injured but survived.

The attack happened not long after Maldonado's mother and sister left for a job delivering the Austin American-Statesman, investigators said.

Escobar's fingerprint was found on a lotion bottle near Maldonado's body, and experts at the trial said that DNA evidence likely linked Escobar to the killing.

During the trial, analysts testified that Maldonado could not be excluded as the source of blood found on shoes witnesses said Escobar wore the night of the killing and on a car witnesses said he had been driving.

However, issues with the DNA evidence in Escobar's case arose even before his trial. Nine months before his trial, the Austin police DNA lab requested that the Department of Public Safety conduct additional testing on a stain on a shirt and a stain on a doorknob lock. Three days after the jury had already convicted Escobar of capital murder, then-DPS Analyst Jody Koehler reported that she was unable to find any DNA profiles from the stain.

"Had counsel for Mr. Escobar been in possession of Ms. Koehler's report when it was first issued on May 16, 2011, counsel for Mr. Escobar could have utilized the report as mitigating evidence in the punishment phase of Mr. Escobar's trial, as well as moving for mistrial and/or filing a motion for new trial based on new evidence," Wahlberg wrote in his Dec. 22 recommendation.

Instead, Escobar's attorneys did not receive a copy of Koehler's report until 2017, Wahlberg wrote. This amounted to suppression by the prosecution of evidence favorable to Escobar, which violated his 14th Amendment right to due process, Wahlberg wrote.

"This case provides troubling indications that under the former DA the prosecutors committed grave misconduct in seeking to defend the indefensible conviction of Mr. Escobar," Lepingwell said. "The former DA’s office manipulated office policy to avoid disclosing exculpatory information about the evidence used to convict Mr. Escobar."

The Travis County DA's office was under the leadership of Rosemary Lehmberg in 2011. Officials with the DA's office, which is now under the leadership of newly sworn-in DA José Garza, declined to comment on the case.

DPS is contracted to operate the Austin DNA crime lab through August 2023. Officials have not decided what form the lab will take after the contract expires.

The lab could be run by Austin and Travis County government, Austin police, or simply operate as an independent government entity, Austin’s Assistant City Manager Rey Arellano told Travis County commissioners in October.