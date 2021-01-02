Fort Worth Star-Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National

Report: Talk show host Larry King in hospital with COVID-19

The Associated Press

FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2018, file photo, Larry King attends the Friars Club Entertainment Icon Award ceremony honoring Billy Crystal at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York. Former CNN talk show host King has been hospitalized with COVID-19 for more than a week, the news channel reported Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. CNN reported the 87-year-old King contracted the coronavirus and was undergoing treatment at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2018, file photo, Larry King attends the Friars Club Entertainment Icon Award ceremony honoring Billy Crystal at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York. Former CNN talk show host King has been hospitalized with COVID-19 for more than a week, the news channel reported Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. CNN reported the 87-year-old King contracted the coronavirus and was undergoing treatment at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File) Charles Sykes Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
LOS ANGELES

Former CNN talk show host Larry King has been hospitalized with COVID-19 for more than a week, the news channel reported Saturday.

Citing an unidentified person close to the family, CNN said the 87-year-old King is undergoing treatment at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Hospital protocols have kept King's family members from visiting him.

The Peabody Award-winning broadcaster was among America's most prominent interviewers of celebrities, presidents and other newsmakers during a half-century career that included 25 years with a nightly show on CNN.

He has had medical issues in recent decades, including heart attacks and diagnoses of diabetes and lung cancer.

Last year, King lost two of his five children within weeks of each other. Son Andy King died of a heart attack at 65 in August, and daughter Chaia King died from lung cancer at 51 in July, Larry King said then in a statement.

  Comments  

National

7 charged in New Year’s Eve vandalism of Philly federal building

National

7 children among 9 killed in fiery crash on rural California highway

National

Larry King hospitalized with COVID-19, report says

Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service