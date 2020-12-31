Minneapolis police release body camera footage of man shot, killed after exchanging gunfire with police

MINNEAPOLIS — A man shot and killed by Minneapolis police during a traffic stop fired first at officers, according to body camera footage released Thursday.

Police released the video less than 24 hours after the incident drew further protest and demonstrations against the department.

Dolal Idd, 23, was identified by his father as the man shot Wednesday night following a stop during a weapons investigation at the Holiday at E. 36th Street and S. Cedar Avenue in south Minneapolis.

A 27-second clip of the shooting shows police vehicles flashing their lights and boxing in a white sedan. An officer pointing a gun at the car shouts for the driver to "stop your car," identifying himself as a police officer and commanding "hands up!" The driver attempts to peel away, but the other squads obstruct the car. Idd then shoots through the window at police, shattering the glass. The officer shouts an expletive and officers return fire. More than a dozen shots are fired in the parking lot of the gas station, and cars can be seen at the pumps in the background.

City Attorney Jim Rowader called the release of the single video an "extraordinary step" toward transparency, although other videos and further information will be "strictly limited" while the investigation continues. Chief Medaria Arradondo said he met with Idd's father and showed him the body camera footage before its release. He renewed calls for peaceful protests in the city.

"I know that when situations occur, it can certainly add to trauma for those who are experiencing trauma already," he said. "But I also want to say that we need to keep the peace in our city. We need to keep safety in our city."

Bayle Gelle, of Eden Prairie, arrived at the gas station Thursday morning with several supporters and said authorities have not shared more information with him about what happened and haven't shown him any videos of the shooting.

"The police they are brutality," he said. "I want to get justice."

Sources identified the officers involved as Darcy Klund, Paul Huynh and Jason Schmidt. Klund, a department veteran and longtime homicide detective, now runs the First Precinct Community Response Team, which initiated the traffic stop.

Gelle said Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension officers arrived at his home Wednesday after his son was killed, said they had a search warrant and detained the residents.

"They was pushing us around and screaming," he said. " ... They have big guns."

Gelle did not elaborate on why police searched the home; he left the gas station without further comment.

In 2019, Idd was convicted of illegally possessing and firing a gun in Hennepin County. The charges say, in July 2018, Idd fired a gun in the basement shower of his parents' home around 1 a.m. with two children sleeping nearby.

Idd's mother told Eden Prairie police that her son was not permitted in the house because "he scares the children." Police arrested him later in Bloomington with a 9mm handgun that had been reported stolen in North Dakota, according to charges.

Idd's death was the first police killing in Minneapolis since the May 25 death of George Floyd at the hands of four since-fired officers.

Floyd's death spurred protests and rioting that spread nationwide and prompted an intense, often bitter debate about the future of the Minneapolis Police Department.

After Wednesday night's shooting, a crowd of about 100 protesters congregated near the scene and at times grew tense, shouting expletives and throwing snowballs at police. Later in the evening, protesters remained relatively peaceful as they gathered at a bonfire built in the street.

The shooting occurred as officers tried to stop Idd, whom they said was being sought for an unspecified felony offense, about 6:15 p.m. at the Holiday. Police said the warrant was weapons-related.

Arradondo said witnesses reported that the suspect fired first, and that "police officers then exchanged gunfire with the suspects."

A woman also in the car was not hurt.

Minneapolis-based attorney Aaron Morrison, who is representing the officers involved, declined to comment when reached on Thursday.

Arradondo said he would move quickly to release officer body camera footage, and he pleaded with protesters to remain peaceful and to allow the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which will take over the investigation, to do its work.

He also implored protesters to exercise restraint and allow the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension time to conduct their investigation, saying that his officers would respect the constitutionally-protected right to freedom of speech, but that "we cannot allow for destructive criminal behavior, our city has gone through too much."

"As chief I recognize the trauma that our city has been under, and we want to do everything we can to maintain the peace," he said. He said he would on Thursday release videos of the incident recorded on officers' body worn cameras.

He said his officers would respect protesters' constitutionally protected right to freedom of speech but that "we cannot allow for destructive criminal behavior."

Adriana Mota and Silvia Landaverde were finishing up some work in the law firm De Leon, Nestor & Torres across the street, when they heard a loud series of noises that Mota initially mistook for a car with a noisy muffler.

But, Landaverde recognized them as gunshots and told Mota to duck down.

"We heard five (shots) like ta-ta-ta-ta-ta," Mota said.

"It sounded like somebody was arguing," said Landaverde, who like Mota works as a paralegal at the firm. When they finally peeked out of their window, they saw several people in the parking lot apparently scrambling for cover, they said.

A candle burned near the intersection of Cedar Avenue South and E. 36th Street, the scene of Wednesday night's shooting.

A neighbor who lives near the station said she was sitting on her couch when the sight of two police squads pulling into the Holiday's lot caught her attention. She didn't think anything of it at first, until the squads abruptly pulled in front of a white sedan that was parked, blocking its path. The sedan was trying to back out of its spot when police arrived.

"Then immediately after that I heard shots fired," said the woman, who works as a nurse. She declined to give her name out of concern for her safety.

She said didn't see the man fire, only the officers — the gunfire only "lasted a couple seconds."

"I seriously doubt that there was crossfire," she said.

Harold Moses has lived near the Holiday for 28 years and said he heard about a dozen gunshots.

"It was really quick and then it was over," said Moses. "It was just all in a row."

Moses was inside his home at the time and said he would not have heard any verbal exchanges through the closed windows.

Moses, a Black single father of two, said police should release more information and body camera footage as soon as possible to quell potential unrest.

"That will be huge because it's an immediate response for the public," he said.

Without any knowledge of who had been killed, Moses said that Wednesday night he immediately assumed the victim was Black. After George Floyd was killed he stopped allowing his 15-year-old son, who is part Filipino, from jogging in the neighborhood because of concerns about safety risks imposed by the public and police. He also has a 12-year-old daughter.

"Nothing seems to change — policing and people's attitudes," he said.

(Staff writers Andy Mannix, Paul Walsh and Liz Sawyer contributed to this report.)