Hospital employee let COVID vaccine doses expire intentionally, Wisconsin officials say

Advocate Aurora Health in Wisconsin says hundreds of COVID-19 vaccine doses from Moderna were discarded after they were intentionally left out of a hospital refrigerator by an employee. Screengrab from Google.

A Wisconsin hospital system says an employee intentionally allowed hundreds of COVID-19 vaccine doses to expire, officials say.

Aurora Health Care initially said an employee forgot to return about 500 doses of the vaccine to a refrigerator after pulling them out to access another item at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton. Now officials say the employee admitted to purposefully leaving the vaccine unrefrigerated, forcing the hospital to discard the doses.

“We continue to believe that vaccination is our way out of the pandemic,” Aurora Health Care said in a statement. “We are more than disappointed that this individual’s actions will result in a delay of more than 500 people receiving their vaccine.”

The hospital system did not release a motive for the act but said it has notified authorities.

“This was a violation of our core values, and the individual is no longer employed by us,” Aurora Health Care said.

The hospital administered some of the doses to employees within the 12-hour limit when the Moderna vaccine can remain without refrigeration. However, most had to be thrown out, officials said.

Aurora Health Care says more that 21,000 employee had been vaccinated as of Wednesday.