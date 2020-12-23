Ax-wielding man shatters windows of US Senator’s office in North Dakota, video shows

Police in Fargo, North Dakota, have identified a man who they say was caught on camera smashing the windows of a U.S. senator’s office with what appears to be an ax.

In the video, a man can be seen walking up to the front of Republican Sen. John Hoeven’s Fargo office and taking multiple swings, smashing the windows, police say. The man is then seen casually walking away and back down the stairs.

The Fargo Police Department first posted the video on its Facebook page Monday asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the man

The following day, authorities announced “the male in this video has been positively identified.”

“The detective will complete a report and forward it to the State’s Attorney’s Office,” the post read.

Hoeven took office in the U.S. Senate in 2011.