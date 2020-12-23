S&P 500 ticks higher, on track to break 3-day losing streak

A currency trader watches computer monitors near the screens showing the foreign exchange rates at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Asian stock markets rose Wednesday after President Donald Trump suggested he may veto a $900 billion economic aid package. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) AP

Stocks are ticking higher on Wall Street Wednesday following a mixed set of reports on the economy.

The S&P 500 was up 0.4%, on pace for its first gain after three days of losses pulled it off its record high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was 192 points higher, or 0.6%, at 30,208, as of 9:45 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was slipping by 0.2%.

Wall Street had seemed set for a rockier opening overnight, after President Donald Trump said he may not sign the $900 billion rescue effort for the economy that Congress just approved. U.S. stock futures initially dropped, but they eventually drifted back upward.

Trading in markets around the world was relatively buoyant. Many Asian and European stock markets also rose, while Treasury yields climbed. Thin trading in this holiday-shortened week could make the market's moves more erratic. So could investors looking to close out positions as the end of the year approaches.

An hour before trading began on Wall Street, the government released an avalanche of data on the economy that showed some optimistic signs and several disappointing ones.

The most encouraging one showed that fewer U.S. workers filed for unemployment benefits last week. The number is still incredibly high compared with before the pandemic, at 803,000, but it was better than economists were expecting. It also meant at least a temporary halt to the increase in unemployment claims the economy had been suffering as the worsening pandemic tightens its chokehold on the economy.

Another report said that orders for long-lasting goods strengthened by more than expected last month, a good sign for the nation’s manufacturers.

Other data reports were more grim, though. Consumers pulled back on their spending by more last month than economists expected. It was the first drop since April, and it’s a discouraging signal for an economy that’s driven mostly by consumer spending. A big reason was the sharp drop in incomes that Americans took in November, worse than economists had forecast.

The resurgent pandemic is pushing governments around the country and the world to bring back varying degrees of restrictions on businesses. Those, plus lost sales for companies from customers scared to do business amid the pandemic, are dragging the economy down following its initial bounce-back from its springtime plunge. A new, potentially more infectious coronavirus strain identified in southern England is raising worries further.

The hope in markets had been that $900 billion in economic support that Congress approved Monday night could tide the economy over until widespread vaccinations could help the world begin a return to normal next year. The package includes one-time cash payments to most Americans, extra benefits for laid-off workers and other financial support.

But Trump said late Tuesday that he wants to see bigger cash payments going to most Americans. He also criticized other parts of the bill.

Following an initial round of head turning, investors shrugged off Trump's unexpected push back. Regardless, the bill may have enough support within Congress to override Trump, if he did decide to veto it.

In European stock markets, indexes rose as France reopened its border to some British trucks and passengers following a two-day blockade amid worries about the new strain of the coronavirus. The French CAC 40 rose 0.9%, and Germany’s DAX returned 1.1%. The FTSE 100 in London inched up by 0.1%.

In Asia, stocks in Shanghai rose 0.8%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.9%, South Korea’s Kospi climbed 1% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 0.3%.

The World Bank said it expects China’s economy to grow 2% this year over 2019 and to accelerate to 7.9% growth in 2021. China is the only major economy on track to grow this year while activity in the United States, Europe and Japan shrinks.

“Economic activity in China has normalized faster than expected, aided by an effective pandemic-control strategy, strong policy support and resilient exports,” the World Bank said in a report.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 0.96% from 0.90% late Tuesday.