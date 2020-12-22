Driver dies after crashing into barrier at San Ysidro Port of Entry

SAN DIEGO — A 27-year-old man drove across the San Ysidro Port of Entry at high speed, crashed into a metal barrier and died in the wreck Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Tijuana police said the driver's car also struck a 70-year-old man and a 49-year-old disabled woman on the Mexican side of the border. Witnesses described the man and woman, who they said was in a wheelchair, as vendors.

Mexican Red Cross ambulances took the pair to a hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.

The crash occurred about 2:15 p.m. Pacific time in a lane that was closed to traffic, California Highway Patrol Officer Salvador Castro said.

The driver, whose name was not released, died at the scene. He lived in Santa Ana in Orange County, Castro said.