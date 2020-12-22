Caged dog tossed off 30-foot embankment found unscathed, South Carolina officials say

Animal control officials are searching for answer after a dog in her crate was thrown down a 30-foot embankment in Anderson, South Carolina. The pup was unharmed and later found by a good Samaritan. Screengrab from Anderson County PAWS / Facebook

A dog that was tossed in her crate down a 30-foot embankment and survived is in need of a new home, according to a South Carolina animal rescue shelter.

Anderson County P.A.W.S. says a brown terrier mix named Swan was dumped off a boat ramp near Lakewood Lane on Tuesday and tumbled toward the water.

The pooch managed to escape unharmed after the crate door sprung open, the shelter wrote on Facebook. Swan was found by a Good Samaritan who contacted county animal control.

The shelter said Swan will be available for adoptions or rescue once her stray hold is complete.

McClatchy News reached out to PAWS Anderson County and the sheriff department’s Animal Control Unit for an update Tuesday and is awaiting response.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to email the shelter at pawsrescue@andersoncountysc.org.