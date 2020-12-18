National
‘Stand Your Ground is BS.’ Actor Elizabeth Banks calls out Ohio bill on Twitter
Actress Elizabeth Banks took to Twitter on Friday to lash out against the Stand Your Ground bill that passed in the Ohio House this week, Cleveland.com reported.
“Under existing Ohio law, people are justified in using deadly force in self-defense so long as they aren’t the aggressor, believe they are in imminent danger of death or great bodily harm, and are in their home or vehicle,” and the amendment would remove the ‘home or vehicle” portion, meaning the defendant would “need only be in a place where they lawfully have the right to be,” Cleveland.com said.
The Hunger Games actress used her own personal childhood experience when referencing the bill, which she referees to as “BS” in her strongly worded tweet thread.
“If I’d been shot and killed playing hide and seek would that new neighbor have been able to just shrug his shoulders while living across the street from my grieving parents? With laws like this, probably yes,” she wrote.
“I don’t want to live in a world where we fear our neighbors so much that we can’t freely lose a ball/dog/frisbee or cut through somebody’s yard to avoid harassment — all things I have done. What yards did you wander into and why?” she closed in the last tweet.
The bill must pass the Senate and be signed by Gov. Mike DeWine before it becomes a law.
Comments