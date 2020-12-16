‘Heartfelt’ snow day announcement in West Virginia brings tears to social media users

A West Virginia school system made a snow day announcement that was about much more than the wintry weather.

The “heartfelt” message from Jefferson County Schools encouraged parents to use the day off to unwind and make memories with their children, according to a letter shared Tuesday on the district’s Facebook page.

“It has been a year of seemingly endless loss and the stress of trying to make up for that loss,” the letter from Superintendent Bondy Shay Gibson said. “For just a moment, we can all let go of the worry of making up for the many things we missed by making sure this is one thing our kids won’t lose this year. So please, enjoy a day of sledding and hot chocolate and cozy fires.”

The district is based in Charles Town, which the National Weather Service predicts will get walloped with up to to 8 inches of snowfall during the day Wednesday. More wintry weather is expected overnight in the area, roughly 65 miles northwest of Washington, D.C.

“For generations, families have greeted the first snow day of the year with joy,” the district wrote in its letter. “It is a time of renewed wonder at all the beautiful things that each season holds. A reminder of how fleeting a childhood can be. An opportunity to make some memories with your family that you hold on to for life.”

Social media users couldn’t get enough of the announcement, which garnered more than 41,000 shares and 12,000 comments as of Wednesday morning.

“Such a heartfelt message,” one person commented. “Made me smile.”

Another Facebook user wrote: “Eloquently stated. I’m sobbing.”

The letter was also shared on Twitter by Ginger Gibson, whose post racked up more than 2,000 interactions.

“This one kinda made me tear up,” said Gibson, deputy Washington editor for NBC News Digital.

The superintendent’s post comes as coronavirus-related job losses and deaths have taken a toll on families this year. Some social media users said the district shared its message at an appropriate time.

“Wonderful,” one person wrote. “Kids need this right now.”

Jefferson County Schools in its post said the district would be closed to students and staff, including for virtual classes. The superintendent expects schools to “return to the serious and urgent business of growing up on Thursday.”