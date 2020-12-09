77,000 toddler boots sold at Target are being recalled. Parts wound up in kids’ mouths

Nothing on toddler boots should wind up in the wearer’s mouth. But after that happened, Washington Shoe Company recalled about 77,000 pairs of Western Chief toddler light-up boots sold only at Target.

The problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall alert: “Rivets used to attach the handles to the boot can detach, posing a choking hazard to children.”

Unlike most recalls of children’s clothing for detachable parts, the company knows about this happening, as in “115 reports of the boot handles and rivets detaching and two reports of children placing the rivets in their mouths.”

The problematic rivets on the boots U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

This covers the styles Abstract Camo, Alia Silver, and Sweetheart Navy, model Nos. T24121725P, T24121728P, and T24121729P, which come in sizes 5 through 12.

Return the boots to any Target store for a full refund. For any questions, contact Washington Shoe Company at 855-545-0862, noon to 7 p.m., Eastern time, or via email at recall@westernchief.com.

