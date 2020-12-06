Giuliani tests positive for COVID, Trump says in tweet

Rudy Giuliani, shown here at a November press conference, has tested positive for COVID-19, President Donald Trump reported Sunday on Twitter. Associated Press

Rudy Giuliani, who has led President Donald Trump’s efforts to challenge the outcome of the 2020 election, has tested positive for COVID-19, Trump tweeted Sunday.

“@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus,” the president tweeted. “Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!”

There has been no evidence that the 2020 election was corrupt or fraudulent, election officials have said.

Giuliani is 76 years old.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.