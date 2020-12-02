Obama’s old college apartment gets a makeover — and nearly $1.5M price tag. Take a look

The New York City apartment once rented by a college-aged Barack Obama has undergone major renovations and is now selling for nearly $1.5 million.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom flat is located in Manhattan’s Morningside Heights community, which is a short walk from the former president’s alma mater, Columbia University, and sits on a quiet tree-lined street between Broadway and Riverside Drive, according to the online listing.

Built in 1905, the building has since been transformed into a 39-unit co-op that’s “move-in” ready with new plumbing, electrical and LED lighting, a Zillow listing states.

“It’s a fully renovated property in a charming building with a live-in superintendent, which means the buyer doesn’t have to do anything — just move in,” listing agent Scott Harris told Realtor.com.

Barack Obama’s old college apartment has $1.5M price tag after a major renovation. Image courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

The redesigned rental features high ceilings, ample living space (by New York City standards) and oversize windows for “an abundance of light and air,” according to the listing. Guests can be entertained in the eat-in kitchen, which has been updated with high-end appliances and bright white cabinetry that pops against a glass-tiled backsplash.

The old student kitchen where Obama and his roommates likely spent their nights studying also features custom countertops, an over-stove vent and full-size washer and dryer unit.

In the master bedroom, there’s a wall of closets and an en-suite bathroom with a double-sink and private shower stall. The other two bedrooms also “offer spacious custom closets.” A secondary bath features marbled floor tiles and a tub to soak the day away.

Realtors with brokerage Brown Harris Stevens, which is handling the listing, said they expect the president’s old apartment to be a hot buy — especially since it’s selling for the same price it was five years ago, Realtor. com reported. Harris told the outlet that he hopes the former POTUS having lived there “could sprinkle a little fairy dust on the apartment.”

Take a look inside Obama’s former digs:

The renovated kitchen space features bright white cabinetry, glass-tiled back splash and custom countertops, according to the listing. Image courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens.

The New York City property features an oversized eat-in-kitchen with high-end appliances. Image courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens.

The three-bedroom, two bathroom apartment located in Morningside Heights has an asking price of nearly $1.5 million. Image courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens.

One of three bedrooms in the renovaed New York City apartment once rented by Barack Obama. Image courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

The second and third bedrooms also offer ample closet space, according to the online listing. Image courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens