Post a photo on social media and McDonald’s might give you a free McRib. What to know

The McRib sandwich makes its nationwide return to McDonald’s restaurants on Dec. 2 — and the fast food chain is giving away 10,000 of them.

In honor of No-Shave November, McDonald’s is giving away free McRib sandwiches to the first 10,000 people who post photos of their clean-shaven face on social media between now and Wednesday, the company said in a news release

Don’t grow hair on your face? You can still participate. McDonald’s says you can post a photo of your “baby-smooth face,” instead.

Be sure to tag @McDonalds in your post and include #Shave4McRibSweepstakes. Posts must be made from public Twitter or Instagram profiles.

The first 10,000 people to do so will receive a coupon for a free McRib sandwich for delivery through Uber Eats, while supplies last, the company said.

Photos posted to stories don’t count as entries.

In addition to the giveaway, McDonald’s is donating to cancer initiatives through the non-profit organization No-Shave November. Buy a McRib on Dec. 2, and “your purchase will help support our donation,” McDonald’s said.

“No-Shave November is a month-long journey where we ask participants to put down their razors and ‘get hairy’ in the name of cancer awareness,” Monica Hill, senior executive director of No-Shave November, said in the release. “We’re thrilled McDonald’s is supporting this important cause, getting both the bearded and the non-bearded involved beyond November simply by purchasing a McRib.”

