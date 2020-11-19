Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National

Collisions with deer are more likely this time of year. Tips to stay safe

Are you prepared if a deer bounds into the path of your vehicle?

More than a half-million vehicle collisions with deer happen each year in the United States, with October through December the riskiest months, AAA Northern California reports.

Insurance companies processed 1.9 million animal collision claims in the U.S. from July 2019 to June 2020, State Farm reported.

More than 200 people die each year in animal-vehicle collisions, Defenders of Wildlife reported.

In California, the average animal-related insurance claim for a vehicle last year was $4,525, AAA Northern California reported in a news release.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What are the chances of a collision with wildlife?

On average, U.S. drivers have a 1 in 116 chance of hitting an animal.

Drivers in West Virginia have the highest chance of a collision with wildlife at 1 in 37, according to statistics compiled by State Farm. Other highest-risk states include Montana, Pennsylvania, South Dakota and Iowa.

Perhaps not surprisingly, drivers in highly urbanized Washington, D.C., have the lowest risk, at 1 in 816. Other lowest-risk states include Hawaii, Nevada, Arizona, California and Florida.

Alaska, which has plenty of wildlife but fewer drivers, ranks 45th with a 1 in 325 chance of a collision with wildlife, State Farm reported.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Tips to avoid collisions with wildlife

“Although deer and other animals are unpredictable, there are actions you can take to help prevent an accident or reduce the damage from an animal collision,” said Sergio Avila, AAA Northern California spokesperson.

Here are some things you can do to reduce your risk of hitting an animal this season:

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Don Sweeney
Don Sweeney
Don Sweeney has been a newspaper reporter and editor in California for more than 25 years. He has been a real-time reporter based at The Sacramento Bee since 2016.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service