4.1 magnitude earthquake part of swarm that rattled Idaho, U.S. Geological Survey says

A swarm of earthquakes reaching up to 4.1 magnitude rattled Stanley, Idaho, on Sunday and early Monday.

A 2.6 magnitude quake struck around 9 miles from Stanley on Sunday followed by several more temblors, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A 4.1 magnitude earthquake rattled northwest of Stanley and more followed over the next several hours into Monday, according to USGS.

Earthquakes also shook the region Friday, including a 4.3 magnitude quake, CBS2 reported. The last big earthquake was in March with a 6.5 magnitude quake that was felt across the entire state, according to the publication.

Magnitude measures the energy released at the source of the earthquake, the U.S. Geological Survey says. It replaces the old Richter scale.

Quakes between 2.5 and 5.4 magnitude are often felt but rarely cause much damage, according to Michigan Tech.