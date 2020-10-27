Three pythons were ‘dumped’ in a Pennsylvania town, police say. ‘There may be more’

Police say three ball pythons were found in Middletown Township and that more may be on the loose. Middletown Township Police Department

Police are asking residents of a Pennsylvania town to be on the lookout for pythons after three were found

The three ball pythons were found in Middletown Township near a Shell station in the Five Points area and near homes in the Quincy Hollow subdivision, police said in a Monday Facebook post.

They shared images of the reptiles online.

They believe the snakes “were pets that were dumped” in town.

Each python is several feet long, with the shortest measuring about 4 feet, police said.

But officials are asking locals to keep their eyes open, warning that “there may be more.” They did not indicate how many.

“Be on the look out if you live or work in the area,” police said. “Please call if you see one and (our animal control officer) will gladly come retrieve it.”

Middletown has a population of roughly 9,500, according to 2019 census data, and is roughly 100 miles west of Philadelphia.

