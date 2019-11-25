National

St. Louis ranked worst city in Missouri to raise family. Is Kansas City much better?

St. Louis is the worst city in Missouri to raise a family, but Kansas City isn’t a whole lot better, according to a new report.

WalletHub released its ranking Monday of the best places in the state to have a family. It looked at the 85 biggest cities in the state using 21 indicators to determine family-friendliness.

Those indicators included opportunities for family fun; education, health and safety; affordability; and socioeconomic status.

While St. Louis hit the bottom of the list, many surrounding towns ranked at the top. Dardenne Prairie was first, followed by Eureka, Wentzville, Webster Groves and Wildwood rounding out the top five.

Source: WalletHub

Kansas City was ranked 71st on the list. Though it scored high on options for family life and fun, the grades for other categories fared poorly.

However, nearby towns ranked much better. Raymore, Lee’s Summit and Liberty all landed in the top 20.

Here’s the complete WalletHub ranking:

Overall Rank
(1 = Best)		CityTotal Score‘Family Life & Fun’ Rank‘Education, Health & Safety’ Rank‘Affordability’ Rank‘Socio-economics’ Rank
1Dardenne Prairie, MO70.34544211
2Eureka, MO69.8324859
3Wentzville, MO68.212213145
4Webster Groves, MO67.66277814
5Wildwood, MO67.34374842
6Fort Leonard Wood, MO67.27136913
7O'Fallon, MO67.11352367
8Chesterfield, MO66.266451212
9St. Peters, MO65.78673034
10Ballwin, MO65.21609113
11Creve Coeur, MO65.135724221
12Raymore, MO64.1845162019
13Lee's Summit, MO63.964026278
14Clayton, MO63.5336111823
15Town and Country, MO63.19824717
16Kirkwood, MO62.8662201316
17St. Charles, MO62.5631292125
18Crestwood, MO62.357112911
19Grain Valley, MO62.2018174418
20Liberty, MO61.0739362626
21Lake St. Louis, MO60.1876221615
22Nixa, MO58.963364932
23Warrensburg, MO58.5310214342
24Republic, MO58.4421145338
25Columbia, MO58.3414353935
26Manchester, MO58.1666332522
27Maryland Heights, MO57.9848463120
28Jackson, MO57.935225144
29Ozark, MO57.7850105229
30Blue Springs, MO57.3546473324
31Webb City, MO57.2632183743
32Jefferson City, MO56.9319443439
33Kirksville, MO56.8726192374
34Concord, MO56.2470652810
35Farmington, MO55.8158155037
36Marshall, MO54.3111275857
37Maryville, MO54.123417665
38Troy, MO53.2551286440
39Harrisonville, MO53.1017436645
40Florissant, MO52.5559532247
41St. Joseph, MO52.238614753
42Washington, MO51.8463454831
43Excelsior Springs, MO51.7047413856
44Oakville, MO51.678470246
45Rolla, MO51.665347263
46Belton, MO51.6242623534
47Joplin, MO51.516696836
48Cape Girardeau, MO50.8843385758
49St. Ann, MO50.8644501975
50Affton, MO50.7880761728
51Mexico, MO50.3155254070
52Moberly, MO50.2741512971
53Gladstone, MO49.9073523633
54Hazelwood, MO49.7777641551
55Neosho, MO49.2613497560
56Lemay, MO49.1829604659
57Old Jamestown, MO49.0885801027
58Lebanon, MO48.774567466
59Carthage, MO48.642676767
60Fulton, MO48.5716396078
61Bolivar, MO48.5549317961
62Arnold, MO48.3374375449
63Hannibal, MO48.1523585964
64Festus, MO47.9379326554
65Bridgeton, MO46.6168713250
66Raytown, MO46.2756784141
67Independence, MO45.9053685552
68West Plains, MO45.8028407876
69Grandview, MO45.8025777148
70University City, MO44.8875596246
71Kansas City, MO44.489796169
72Mehlville, MO44.2983834230
73Poplar Bluff, MO43.3612548277
74Sedalia, MO43.1420727373
75Springfield, MO43.047828162
76Branson, MO43.003748455
77Overland, MO42.6972634572
78Union, MO42.4561557768
79Sikeston, MO40.7415578080
80Spanish Lake, MO39.4630736382
81Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO36.3381813083
82Kennett, MO35.1569668379
83Ferguson, MO34.2678755685
84Jennings, MO31.1365857084
85St. Louis, MO28.2538848581

Read Next
Chacour Koop
Chacour Koop is a Real-Time reporter based in Kansas City. Previously, he reported for the Associated Press, Galveston County Daily News and Daily Herald in Chicago.
  Comments  