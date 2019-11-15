The Latest: Husband charged in Missouri woman’s death

The Latest on charges against the husband of a missing St. Louis County woman (all times local):

1:50 p.m.

The husband of a missing Missouri woman is now charged in her death.

Prosecutors on Friday charged 28-year-old Beau Rothwell with second-degree murder. He also is charged with evidence tampering. Rothwell is jailed without bond. His attorney didn’t immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment.

The body of Jennifer Rothwell of St. Louis County has not been found but police have classified her death as a homicide. Authorities believe the 28-year-old woman was killed Monday.

Police say Beau Rothwell was spotted on video buying cleaning products. They say a search of the couple’s home on Wednesday found blood and bleach in the carpeting.

6:30 a.m.

Police say the husband of a missing suburban St. Louis woman was spotted on video purchasing cleaning products and that bleach-soaked bloody carpeting was found in the couple’s home.

Twenty-eight-year-old Beau Rothwell was charged Thursday with tampering with evidence. St. Louis County police are investigating the disappearance of his wife, Jennifer Rothwell as a homicide, although her body hasn’t been found. Beau Rothwell also was arrested on suspicion of murder but hasn’t been charged with that crime.

Police say in a news release that he was spotted Monday on video purchasing cleaning products, including bleach, carpet cleaner and gloves. Jennifer Rothwell was reported missing Tuesday and her abandoned car was found later that day. Police say detectives searched the couple’s home Wednesday and found blood and bleach in the carpeting.