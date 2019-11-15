AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Nov. 11, 2019, photo, a Sikh man lights candles at an illuminated Golden temple on the eve of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak in Amritsar, India, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. AP Photo

A Sikh lights candles at the illuminated Golden Temple on the eve of the birthday of Guru Nanak, the religion’s founder, in Amritsar, India.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, protester is detained in Hong Kong, which is in the sixth month of increasingly violent pro-democracy demonstrations.

A Hindu devotee takes a dip in the River Ganges in Varanasi, among the world's oldest cities, where millions of Hindu pilgrims gather annually for ritual bathing and prayers.

