At least three hurt in shooting at Los Angeles-area high school, deputies say

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

A mass shooting took place Thursday morning at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, near Los Angeles, sheriff’s officials reported on Twitter.

#LASD Shooting at Saugus High School , Please avoid the area. Male Asian suspect black clothing last seen at the location. Deputies on scene and still responding. Avoid the area Further information to follow. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) November 14, 2019

At least three people have been injured, KNBC reported.

“We have multiple victims down,” said Sgt. Bob Boese of the LA County Sheriff’s Department, according to the station. “Our deputies are doing a systematic search of the campus, trying to locate the suspect.”

Authorities received reports of a shooting at the campus 21900 Centurion Way about 8 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Times.

“I am terrified for everyone at Saugus High School,” wrote one woman on Twitter. “It’s 10 minutes from my home. I have good friends that go to school there, they are twins. Max got walked to the nearby park. Madison saw the shooting and ran to a room with no lock, she (barricaded) herself in.”

The city of Santa Clarita, which is about 40 miles north of Los Angeles, reported that a reunification point for students and parents had been established at Central Park.