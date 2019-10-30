National
‘Violent’ sex offender removes GPS bracelet, Virginia officials say. ‘Do not approach’
Officials in Virginia are searching for a sex offender who they say is dangerous and not wearing his GPS bracelet.
Chico Matthew Tibbs from Portsmouth removed the bracelet and is considered “violent” and possibly a “danger to himself or others,” the Virginia Department of Corrections tweeted Monday.
The 50-year-old is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
He was convicted of rape in 1991 and has been a registered sex offender since 1998, records show.
Those who see Tibbs should not approach him or try to apprehend him and instead call 877-896-5764 or the police, the department tweeted.
