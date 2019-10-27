Publix store brand drug among more recalled for possible presence of a carcinogen

A list of recalled versions of ranitidine, the heartburn/digestive medication called “Zantac” in name-brand form, now includes Publix’s over-the-counter store brand.

Publix Maximum Strength Ranitidine in 24-count and 50-count bottles were among the Perrigo Company’s worldwide recall of all the ranitidine it made because it might have NDMA (N-nitrosodimethylamine). NDMA is considered a probable human carcinogen, meaning it can cause cancer. Exactly how dangerous NDMA is in ranitidine remains under investigation.

The presence of possible presence of NDMA has caused a recall rain over the last two months, pulling Zantac, the generic versions of ranitidine/Zantac and some prescription versions off shelves around the world.

This week, in addition to the Perrigo recall, Novitium announced a recall of prescription ranitidine, 150 mg capsules in 60-count and 500-count bottles and 300 mg capsules in 30-count and 100-count bottles. Dr. Reddy’s yanked ranitidine it sold under its own brand and made for Walmart, Kroger, Walgreens, Sam’s Club, CVS, Target and others.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

(While Dr. Reddy’s named the customers affected by its recall in its recall notice, Perrigo did not, nor did it respond to an email or a phone message from the Miami Herald inquiring about its customers. Publix announced via its website that its products were involved in the Perrigo recall).

Publix customers can return the store brand ranitidine to a Publix for a full refund. Consumers using any recalled ranitidine should talk to their doctor about alternatives.

Those with questions about recall of Publix ranitidine can call Perrigo at 800-719-9260.