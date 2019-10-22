Four flight attendants arrested on money laundering charges at Miami International Airport

Customs and Border Patrol says four flight attendants — clockwise from top left, Carlos Alberto Munoz-Moyano, Maria Isabel Wilson-Ossandon, Maria Beatriz Pasten-Cuzmar and Miaria Delpilar Roman-Strick — laundered more than $22,000 into Miami International Airport. Miami-Dade Police Department

Four flight attendants were found with more than $22,000 in cash when they went through a routine Customs check at Miami International Airport. Authorities believe they were laundering the funds.

After just arriving at MIA from Chile, American Airlines flight attendant Carlos Alberto Munoz-Moyano, 40, was put through a routine check conducted by a Customs and Border Patrol agent early morning Monday, an arrest report said.

He told the agent that he only had $100 on him, but the agent found $9,000, the report said.

This caused several other flight attendants to be be stopped and checked.

Authorities found three more flight attendants with a large amount of cash on them: Miaria Delpilar Roman-Strick, 55, was searched and agents found $7,300. Maria Isabel Wilson-Ossandon, 48, had $6,371. Authorities did not say if Maria Beatriz Pasten-Cuzmar had any money on her, but did say she was checked in the Customs area.

Authorities interviewed the group and said they were told that Pasten-Cuzmar had conspired with the other three to transport U.S. dollars into America and deliver it to a “known person.”

In total, the flight attendants smuggled $22,671. They all said they were to receive 1% of the amount they had on them. They were smuggling currency on behalf of someone else, authorities said.

They were all arrested and charged with money laundering and unauthorized money transmitting between $300 and $20,000.

American Airlines told the Miami Herald, “We take this matter seriously and are cooperating with law enforcement throughout their investigation.”