US highway deaths fall in 2018 for second straight year

The U.S. government's road safety agency says traffic deaths fell by a small amount for the second straight year.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration attributed the 2.4% drop partially to technology in newer vehicles that can prevent crashes. A total of 36,560 people died on the nation's roads in 2018, the latest full-year statistics available.

The agency says the downward trend is continuing into 2019. First-half estimates show fatalities down 3.4%.

But pedestrian deaths rose 3.4%, and the number of people killed on bicycles and other pedaled vehicles went up 6.3%. People killed in large-truck crashes rose just under 1%.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The overall declines in 2017 and 2018 came after two years of large increases blamed on people driving more as the economy improved.