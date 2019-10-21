The Latest: Union official: Fired guard getting job back

Marlon Anderson poses for a photo Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 in Madison, Wis. Anderson, a security guard at a Wisconsin high school who was fired after he says he repeated a racial slur while telling a student who had called him that word not to use it, has filed a grievance seeking his job back. Steve Apps

The Latest on a black Wisconsin security guard who was fired for repeating a racial slur while telling a student not to use it (all times local):

6:20 p.m.

A union official says a black security guard is getting his job back at a Wisconsin school after he was fired for repeating a racial slur while telling a student not to use it.

Doug Keillor, executive director of Madison Teachers Inc., said Monday that the union was contacted by school officials saying interim Superintendent Jane Belmore decided to rescind last week's firing of Marlon Anderson.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Wisconsin State Journal reports Anderson said in a Facebook post Monday afternoon, "I'm back!!"

Keillor says Anderson will be on paid leave as he works with the district on a transition plan back to the school.

Earlier, Madison School Board President Gloria Reyes said she asked the superintendent to rescind the termination.

The school district has said it has a zero-tolerance policy on employees using racial slurs.

___

5:15 p.m.

The president of a Wisconsin school board is recommending the school superintendent overturn the firing of a black security guard who was fired for repeating a racial slur while telling a student not to use it.

Madison School Board President Gloria Reyes said Monday that she has asked the superintendent to review the use of racial slurs in school and to rescind the termination of Marlon Anderson.

Reyes says after experiencing a series of racial slurs last school year, the district had to take a stand to protect students. But she says: "It is important that we do not harm those that we are trying to protect."

Anderson said he was responding to a call Oct. 9 about a disruptive student when the student, who is black, called him obscenities, including the N-word. Anderson told the student not to call him that, repeating the slur.

The school district has said it has a zero-tolerance policy on employees using racial slurs. A district spokeswoman did not immediately return messages for comment.

___

9 a.m.

A black Wisconsin security guard who was fired for repeating a racial slur while telling a student not to use it says he's not angry because he's gotten "a busload of love" from supporters.

Marlon Anderson told WMTV-TV on Sunday that he hasn't had time to be upset because of support he's gotten. He says people have stopped him on the street to hug him. Students from Madison West High School also staged a walkout Friday to support him.

Anderson says he was responding to a call Oct. 9 about a disruptive student when the student, who is black, called him obscenities, including the N-word. Anderson told the student not to call him that, repeating the slur.

The school fired Anderson on Wednesday, but the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County hired him and he's starting Monday.