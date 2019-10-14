3-year-old abducted from birthday party in Alabama, police say. Amber Alert issued

SHARE COPY LINK

The search continues for a 3-year-old girl abducted Saturday after police detained a man one day after the kidnapping, according to multiple reports.

Police issued an Amber Alert for Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney. Police say the toddler was taken from a Birmingham, Alabama, housing complex at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Kamille was at a birthday party when she was abducted, according to the FBI.

Police are searching for 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney, who they say was abducted Saturday. Amber Alert

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The girl is black, about 3 feet tall, weighs 60 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair, police said.

“Kamille was seen last wearing a pink T shirt with Minnie Mouse leopard print design, leopard print shorts and yellow, white, and blue hair bows,” according to the Amber Alert.

“Kamille may have been abducted by a man and woman traveling in a dark colored black or blue SUV possibly an older model Toyota 4 Runner with rims and a tan protruding bumper,” police said.

A vehicle matching that description was confiscated a day later, according to local media reports.

Police detained a “person of interest” Sunday night after neighbors recognized the suspects’ car, according to AL.com.

The girl’s father, Dominic McKinney, told WVTM, “If anybody see anything, if anybody see Cupcake, please bring my Cupcake back home.”

“I’ll do anything to get Cupcake back,” he said, according to the TV station.

Police ask anyone with information about the kidnapping to call 911, , the Birmingham Police Department at 205-254-2793, or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).