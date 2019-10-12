Tropical Storm Melissa forms off northeast; will weaken

A late-season tropical storm has formed off the coast of Massachusetts but is expected to weaken as it moves away from the U.S.

The Hurricane Center in Miami says Tropical Storm Melissa poses minor to moderate coastal flooding at high tide along some portions of the Mid-Atlantic and southeastern coasts throughout the weekend.

On Saturday afternoon, Melissa had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (80 kph), with higher gusts, and was located about 305 miles (491 kilometers) southeast of the island of Nantucket, Massachusetts. Tropical storm-force winds extended about 60 miles (96 kilometers) from the center and the storm was moving northeast at 12 mph (19 kph).

Melissa is expected to weaken and become a minor storm by Sunday.

The Atlantic hurricane season lasts from June through November.