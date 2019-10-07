Amsterdam-bound flight makes emergency landing in Maine

FILE - In this July 18, 2018, file photo, United Airlines commercial jets sit at a gate at Terminal C of Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J. A United Airlines flight with more than 200 people aboard has made an emergency landing in Maine. A United spokesman says a cabin pressurization issue diverted the Amsterdam-bound Flight 986 that had left San Francisco on Sunday afternoon to land in Bangor early Monday, local time. AP Photo

A United Airlines flight with more than 200 people aboard has made an emergency landing in Maine.

A United spokesman says a cabin pressure issue diverted the Amsterdam-bound Flight 986 that had left San Francisco on Sunday afternoon to land in Bangor early Monday, local time.

The spokesman says the 13 crew members helped 197 passengers safely deplane.

He said the airline was working to provide overnight accommodations to customers who would fly on Monday afternoon to Newark, New Jersey, and from there to Amsterdam, arriving Tuesday morning. Details about the cabin pressurization issue weren't available.

A 2005 AP story exploring the Bangor airport's role as a haven for diverted planes said the airport created from the former Dow Air Force Base is the last U.S. airport for outgoing flights to Europe.