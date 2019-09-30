National
Students hospitalized after getting a shot instead of TB test, Indiana district says
Students in the Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township were expecting a TB test at the McKenzie Center for Innovation & Technology, but received insulin instead, according to the district.
“As soon as the error was discovered, and working closely with Community Health Network, immediate action was taken to care for those students,” the school district told RTV6.
According to the district, all 16 students who received a “small dosage of insulin” were taken to the hospital “for observation” and all parents were notified.
The district said it is working with the CHN to determine what happened and how the error was made.
“The MSD of Lawrence Township has a long-standing and strong partnership with Community Health Network. We have full confidence that the events of today are isolated in nature and will be addressed swiftly by the Community Health Network,” the district said.
