Watch video of spectacular lightning show electrifying the sky during Arkansas storm

Multiple lightning strikes seen during nighttime drive in Arkansas Rain, lightning and hail battered northeastern Arkansas on the night of September 25, the National Weather Service said. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rain, lightning and hail battered northeastern Arkansas on the night of September 25, the National Weather Service said.

Strong storms moved through Arkansas Wednesday night causing a pretty spectacular — and dangerous — lightning show.

The National Weather Service warned area residents of Poinsett, Mississippi and Craighead counties in the northeastern part of the state to keep close watch on the storms that posed threats of heavy rain and cloud-to-ground lightning.

Kayli Tobyn caught video of that lightning west of Waldenburg, in Poinsett County.

“There’s some wicked lightning going through Waldenburg!!!!!” she wrote in a Twitter post.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

In the video, taken from a moving car, massive bolts of lightning can be seen striking down on either side of the road as rapid flashes seem to turn the sky an electric purple.

The storms brought “rain, lightning and small hail” to the area, according to the National Weather Service.

So far this year, 17 people have been reported killed by lightning strikes in the United States, the National Weather Service says. Over the last 10 years, 289 deaths have been reported.