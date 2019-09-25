‘Please keep praying.’ Josh Turner speaks about deadly California bus crash

Aerial view of the site of deadly bus crash that killed a member of Josh Turner’s road crew A tour bus carrying members of country singer Josh Turner's road crew drove off a 50-foot cliff and crashed late Wednesday night on 46 West near Shandon. One person was killed as a result of the collision. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A tour bus carrying members of country singer Josh Turner's road crew drove off a 50-foot cliff and crashed late Wednesday night on 46 West near Shandon. One person was killed as a result of the collision.

Country singer Josh Turner released a statement on his Facebook page Tuesday about the bus crash that killed a member of his road crew last week.

“It’s a struggle to put into words the devastation and grief that our road family is trying to process,” Turner wrote, adding, “all of our crew suffered significant injuries and many have long roads to recovery.”

Turner also mourned sound engineer David Turner, the crew member who was killed.

“He was like a brother to so many in this industry and a devoted husband, father and grandfather,” Josh Turner wrote. “Please continue to keep David’s family in your prayers.”

Turner also added that his management company has created a GoFundMe page for the road crew for anyone wishing to make a donation.

“Your prayers have been felt,” Turner wrote. “Please keep praying.”

Turner postponed the rest of his September tour dates following the crash, Universal Music Group Nashville said in a statement to The Tribune on Sept. 19.

“Josh Turner and his road family have suffered a devastating loss,” the company said in the statement. “Please keep the crew, band and Josh in your thoughts and prayers.”

The crash happened Sept. 18, as the crew left a show at Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles. Turner and his band were on separate buses and were not injured in the crash, according to Cal Fire.

The tour bus was headed east on Highway 46 East at about 11:40 p.m., the CHP said, when it veered off the roadway near the town of Shandon and plunged over a 50-foot embankment into a sandy creekbed, killing David Turner and injuring seven other passengers.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown and the investigation is ongoing.