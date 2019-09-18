Road rage suspected after car hits 13-year-old walking to school bus stop, SC cops say

Five ways to potentially get yourself safely out of a road rage incident
A 13-year-old boy was walking his younger sister to a school bus stop in South Carolina on Wednesday morning when he was hit by a car that was involved in what police described as a possible road rage incident.
Police in Greenville said a silver PT Cruiser lost control and went onto the sidewalk, hitting the teen and throwing him into the road. Police said there were calls to 911 at about 7 a.m., before the crash, reporting road rage between the PT Cruiser and another car.
