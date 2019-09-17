Secret Service investigating NC teacher accused of threatening Mike Pence, cops say

A high school teacher is accused of making a threat against Vice President Mike Pence, North Carolina officials say. gmcintyre@thestate.com

A North Carolina teacher is accused of threatening Vice President Mike Pence, prompting a Secret Service investigation, cops say.

The woman allegedly told her class at Cuthbertson High School in Union County that Pence should be “shot in the head,” WJZY reported over the weekend.

Union County Public Schools officials say they are taking the allegations “very seriously” and put the teacher on administrative leave, according to a statement provided to WBTV and other news outlets.

She is accused of making the comments the same week Pence was visiting the area to stump for Dan Bishop, who was running for the U.S. House in North Carolina’s 9th District, WSOC reports. Bishop, a Republican, edged out Democrat Dan McCready in the special election.

In Union County, authorities haven’t released the identity of the teacher accused of making threats against Pence, according to WBTV.

The sheriff’s office handed her comment to the Secret Service, which is investigating the case, according to WCNC and other news outlets.

Union County is just southeast of Mecklenburg County, home to Charlotte.

