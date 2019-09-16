Train wedges man against platform after tumble onto tracks, San Francisco rescuers say

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A man using a walker took a tumble onto Bay Area Rapid Transit tracks at a San Francisco station Sunday afternoon — moments before a train arrived, KPIX reported.

The oncoming train pinned the man against the platform at the Balboa Park Station at 1:45 p.m., KNTV reported.

San Francisco firefighters applied tourniquets to the trapped man’s legs and rescued him from between the train and platform, a fire department post on Twitter says.

Firefighters took the man to a trauma center in critical condition, the department reported.

The accident shut down BART train service for about an hour Sunday afternoon, KGO reported.

The Balboa Park station reopened at 2:30 p.m., though some delays continued since trains were using only a single track near the station, The Mercury News reported.