Child thrown from car, 2 other kids also hurt in hit-and-run, Texas cops say

Police in Texas are looking for two men and two women they say were picked up by another car, fleeing a crash they caused.

Houston police say a dad was traveling with his three children, all under the age of 10, when he tried to make a left turn, KPRC reported. That’s when another car ran a red light and slammed into the family’s car.

Police in Texas say they are still looking for the occupants of a car that was involved in a hit-and-run in Houston on Saturday. Screengrab: KPRC

The impact caused one child to be thrown from the car, suffering a broken arm, KHOU reported. Another child also suffered a broken arm while the third had a number of small cuts. All three were taken to an area hospital, according to the news outlet.

It’s unclear if the children were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash, KPRC reported.

Officials say the four occupants of the car that ran the red light fled the scene when they were picked up by someone in what appeared to be a “dark-colored Dodge Charger,” KTRK reported. Police are still searching for the suspects.