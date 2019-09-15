Cuomo pushes for flavored e-cig ban, citing risk to youth

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he's directing state health officials to ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes, citing the risk of young people getting addicted to nicotine.

The Democrat announced Sunday that the state health commissioner would be making a recommendation this week to the state Public Health and Health Planning Council.

The council can issue emergency regulations that could go into effect in as soon as two weeks.

In announcing the action, Cuomo sharply criticized the flavors that are for sale, like bubble gum and cotton candy, as being "obviously targeted" to young people.

The ban would not impact tobacco- and menthol-flavored e-cigarettes.

Cuomo signed legislation earlier this year raising the statewide smoking age to 21.