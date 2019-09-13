3-year-old boy dies after he finds gun and shoots himself, St. Louis police say

Gun safety tips you need to know "Treat every firearm like it's loaded," and more gun safety tips everyone should know to reduce the risk of accidental shootings. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK "Treat every firearm like it's loaded," and more gun safety tips everyone should know to reduce the risk of accidental shootings.

Police say a 3-year-old boy found a gun and fatally shot himself Thursday morning despite lifesaving efforts by his mother and cops, police said.

The toddler’s father has been charged, KSDK reported.

St. Louis police officers spotted a woman “driving erratically,” and she flagged them down for help, according to a news release on Facebook. That’s when they found the toddler suffering from a gunshot wound.

The officers put the child in their patrol car and rushed to a hospital, police said. While one of the officers drove, the other tried to keep the boy alive in the back seat of the car, police said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Shortly after arriving at the hospital, the toddler was flown by helicopter to another medical center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

It's emotional for everyone when a child dies. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and our community. https://t.co/cqrp3vDJkf — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) September 12, 2019

Investigators have collected a weapon, according to KTVI.

According to police, the boy found the gun in a bedroom and accidentally shot himself, KMOV reported. The boy was identified as Rodney March III, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The loaded gun was a .40 caliber Glock, KSDK reported.

Rodney March II, the boy’s 28-year-old dad, was charged Friday with endangering the welfare of a child.