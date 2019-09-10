Truck carrying 10,000 pounds of explosives crashes in Georgia, prompting evacuation

Several agencies are involved and working a multi car accident on Highway 53 East in north Georgia. The section between Dawson Forest Road and Blue Ridge Overlook is closed. eorgi

A truck loaded with 10,000 pounds of highly explosive ammonium nitrate crashed and flipped on a Georgia highway northeast of Atlanta early Tuesday, prompting an evacuation near Silver City, according to WSB-TV and other news outlets.

Some of the fuel was spilling from the truck on Highway 53 East, heightening concerns for public safety, Dawson County officials said on Facebook. The crash site is about 70 miles northeast of Atlanta.

Earlier reports from the Associated Press said the truck was loaded with dynamite, which local officials later contradicted.

Dawson County Fire and Emergency Service identified the liquid spilling from the truck as “an ammonium nitrate/fuel oil emulsion” in a Facebook post.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

The truck overturned after being involved in a four-vehicle crash at about 5:30 a.m., county officials reported on Facebook.

“Avoid the area,” emergency services officials advised. “One of he vehicles involved was carrying 10,000 lbs. of an ammonium nitrate and fuel oil emulsion. This vehicle overturned and leaked just a small amount of product. A haz-mat clean up contractor is on scene and will be handling the mitigation of the incident.”

County officials said no homes were in the “immediate evacuation area.” The highway was expected to be closed for several hours, officials said.

Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson told media outlets two people involved in the crash had “minor injuries,” according to the Associated Press.

WMAZ reported a mile-long stretch of Highway 53 remained closed Tuesday near North Georgia Premium Outlets mall.

The Dawson County Fire and Emergency Service contradicted earlier reports the truck was carrying dynamite. “It is designed to carry this product safely to any destination that requires it for blasting. Commonly used in site clearing and construction,” said a Facebook post by the department.