Jury selection set in first trial of alleged serial rapist

Jury selection is set to begin in the first trial of a former college baseball player accused of sexually assaulting six women.

The process of impaneling a jury to hear evidence in the trial of Clay Conaway was scheduled to being Tuesday morning in Georgetown.

Conaway is a former University of Delaware baseball player. He is accused of raping the women between September 2013 and July 2018.

The judge in July granted a defense motion to sever the trials involving each woman Conaway is accused of attacking.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The judge said a key issue in each case is whether the victim consented to sexual intercourse, and that when consent is a core issue, evidence of other alleged sexual offenses is generally not admissible.