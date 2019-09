National ‘A little freaked out’: Man watched tornado from Hurricane Dorian hit Little River SC September 05, 2019 10:19 AM

Russell Hines says he stood just outside his home as a tornado caused by Hurricane Dorian ripped through his neighborhood in Little River, S.C., around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5. The tornado uprooted trees, damaged vehicles and toppled signs.