Trump continues to say he was right about Hurricane Dorian being a threat to Alabama

President Trump: ‘We got lucky in Florida’ with Hurricane Dorian President Donald Trump gives an update on Hurricane Dorian from the Oval Office on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. The images presented also appeared to be modified to include Alabama. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK President Donald Trump gives an update on Hurricane Dorian from the Oval Office on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. The images presented also appeared to be modified to include Alabama.

President Donald Trump is still saying Hurricane Dorian posed an early threat to Alabama, even as the storm pounds the East Coast.

“In the one model through Florida, the Great State of Alabama would have been hit or grazed,” he tweeted Thursday morning. “In the path it took, no.”

In the early days of the hurricane, when it was predicted that Dorian would go through Miami or West Palm Beach, even before it reached the Bahamas, certain models strongly suggested that Alabama & Georgia would be hit as it made its way through Florida & to the Gulf.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2019

Trump made the online post just as the hurricane was creeping up the East Coast, battering South Carolina with strong wind and heavy rain.

It came after the president on Wednesday showed a nearly week-old map that seemed to have a hand-drawn extension of Dorian’s cone of uncertainty, pushing it into part of Alabama.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday held a map that seemed to be altered. The White House video screengrab

“Few, if any, meteorologists put Alabama in the hurricane’s path,” AP News reports.

So how did the marking get on the map?

“A spokesman for the Department of Homeland Security said that he was unclear what the black line on the map was referring to” before referring questions to the White House, according to The New York Times.

On Wednesday night, Trump took to Twitter with another map that seemed to show the storm’s possible paths into Alabama. It was dated Aug. 28.

This was the originally projected path of the Hurricane in its early stages. As you can see, almost all models predicted it to go through Florida also hitting Georgia and Alabama. I accept the Fake News apologies! pic.twitter.com/0uCT0Qvyo6 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2019

“As you can see, almost all models predicted it to go through Florida also hitting Georgia and Alabama,” he said. “I accept the Fake News apologies!”

The map he tweeted from the South Florida Water Management District also says: “If anything on this graphic causes confusion, ignore this entire product.”

The chatter about Alabama started earlier this week, when Trump tweeted some Southeastern states — including Alabama — could face danger from the hurricane.

In addition to Florida - South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama, will most likely be hit (much) harder than anticipated. Looking like one of the largest hurricanes ever. Already category 5. BE CAREFUL! GOD BLESS EVERYONE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2019

The situation prompted a clarification from forecasters.

“Alabama will NOT see any impacts from #Dorian,” the National Weather Service’s Birmingham office said.