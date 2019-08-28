Trump mocks former SC governor, calls Sanford ‘Mr. Appalachian Trail’ in tweet

Mark Sanford told to ‘take a hike’ at pro-Trump BBQ Republican politician Mark Sanford told to 'take a hike' at pro-Trump BBQ Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Republican politician Mark Sanford told to 'take a hike' at pro-Trump BBQ

President Donald Trump mocked South Carolina’s former governor on Twitter this week, calling Congressman Mark Sanford “Mr. Appalachian Trail.”

“Can you believe it? I’m at 94% approval in the Republican Party, and have Three Stooges running against me. One is ‘Mr. Appalachian Trail’ who was actually in Argentina for bad reasons....” Trump said on Twitter Tuesday evening.

Sanford is considering a run for the Republican nomination for president and has appeared recently in early primary states, including Iowa and New Hampshire, The State newspaper reports. Sanford, whose term in the U.S. House will be up this year, has not officially declared himself a candidate for the Republican nomination in 2020.

The president’s tweet refers to a 2008 scandal when Sanford, then governor of South Carolina, said he was on the Appalachian Trail when he was actually in Argentina having an extramarital affair.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Less than three hours after Trump’s tweet, Sanford replied on Twitter: “So ready for a President that can move beyond either self praise or put down to one who will focus on the debt & deficit that have gone wild under his time in office. Spending 27% above Obama & deficits even higher. It’s time for a change.”

Can you believe it? I’m at 94% approval in the Republican Party, and have Three Stooges running against me. One is “Mr. Appalachian Trail” who was actually in Argentina for bad reasons.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2019 So ready for a President that can move beyond either self praise or put down to one who will focus on the debt & deficit that have gone wild under his time in office. Spending 27% above Obama & deficits even higher. It’s time for a change. https://t.co/oghlZQxAfL — Mark Sanford (@MarkSanford) August 28, 2019

SHARE COPY LINK Congressman Mark Sanford answers constituents questions about building a wall, Planned Parenthood, the media and the Affordable Care Act during a town hall on Friday, March 3, 2017, at the Technical College of the Lowcountry in Beaufort.