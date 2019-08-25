Tropical Storm Dorian strengthens as it moves west

Forecasters say the fourth tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season has strengthened as it moves toward the Lesser Antilles.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Sunday that Tropical Storm Dorian could intensify to near hurricane strength over the eastern Caribbean Sea by Tuesday.

As of 5 p.m. EDT Sunday, Dorian's center was located about 375 miles (605 kilometers) east-southeast of Barbados and was moving westward at 14 mph (23 kph). Maximum sustained winds had increased to 50 mph (85 kph).

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines. A tropical storm watch was issued for Grenada and its dependencies, as well as for Martinique.

Forecasters say Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and the Virgin Islands should monitor Dorian's progress.