Newly formed storm likely to grow as it reaches Caribbean

A newly formed tropical depression is expected to reach the Caribbean as a tropical storm within the next several days.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says that the storm is moving west and could reach hurricane strength Wednesday.

At 11 a.m. EDT, the storm's center was located at about 805 miles (1,295 kilometers) east-southeast of Barbados and was moving west at 12 mph (19 kph). Maximum sustained winds were clocked at 35 mph (56 kph).

Dennis Feltgen of the hurricane center said that it's too early to tell exactly what path the storm will take. Residents of the central and northern Lesser Antilles should monitor the storm's progress.

No watches or warnings have been issued.