Stolen Orville Wright sculpture found in dunes on beach in NC’s Outer Banks

SHARE COPY LINK

The sculpture of Orville Wright that was stolen from a memorial on North Carolina’s Outer Banks has been found.

The copper bust that sat at the foot of the Wright Brothers Monument in Kill Devil Hills was stolen Saturday night or early Sunday morning and the granite base it was mounted on was damaged, The News & Observer reported.

A sculpture of Orville Wright was stolen and the granite base it was mounted on was damaged at the Wright brothers monument in Kill Devil Hills, the National Park Service says. National Park Service

The sculpture was found on the beach by a visitor on Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Park Service.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

It was found “tucked into the dunes” near Virginia Dare Trail in Kill Devil Hills, and officials were called to confirm it was the stolen bust, the Park Service says.

Rangers are still investigating the theft and homeowners in the area are asked to review any security camera footage they have and to report any suspicious activity to the Dare County Community CrimeLine or the National Park Service’s Investigative Services Branch, the Park Service says.

The monument the bust was stolen from commemorates the Wright brothers’ first successful flight in 1903 at what is now the Wright Brothers National Memorial in Kill Devil Hills, according to the Park Service.

The busts of the brothers are reproductions, and the originals had been stolen and replaced twice in the last few decades, The News & Observer reported.