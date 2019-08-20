Woman left for dead wakes up inside freezer after house party, Ohio police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

An Ohio woman says she woke up inside a freezer Tuesday that she was likely put inside during a weekend house party, media outlets report.

Now a man is charged with kidnapping and attempted murder.

The bizarre case started when East Cleveland cops responded to a woman who crashed her car Tuesday morning, according to WOIO. The woman had frostbite and told officers that she’d just escaped a man who was “holding her against her will,” the Cleveland TV station reported.

The woman told police she went to a house party Sunday night at the man’s house and thinks she was drugged, according to The Plain Dealer. She believes the other party-goers might have put her in the freezer because they thought she died during an overdose, according to the newspaper.

Police say the woman believes she was in the freezer since Sunday and woke up about 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to WJW. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for frostbite, the Cleveland TV station reported.

A SWAT team went to the home and arrested a man Tuesday afternoon, WOIO reported.

Eric Glaze, 41, is charged with kidnapping and attempted murder, according to WJW.