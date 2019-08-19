Winning $1 million lottery ticket sold in popular NC beach town, officials say

How are North Carolina lottery tickets distributed? Scratch-off tickets are by far the most popular lottery games in North Carolina. Here's the details on where they come from and how they are distributed in the state. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Scratch-off tickets are by far the most popular lottery games in North Carolina. Here's the details on where they come from and how they are distributed in the state.

If you spent time on the North Carolina coast this weekend, you could get a $1 million windfall.

That’s because a winning lottery ticket was sold in Emerald Isle, a beach town that’s popular with tourists, officials say.

Someone recently bought the lucky Cash 5 ticket at Coastal Mart, according to the NC Education Lottery.

The ticket “matched all five numbers” and beat nearly one-in-a-million odds, the lottery said Monday in a news release.

The jackpot winner has about 6 months to claim the prize, which totals $1,112,709, officials say.

The lottery says sales from Cash 5 and other games help to benefit education.