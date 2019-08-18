National
7-year-old bouncing on sofa falls head-first from 2nd-story window, L.A. officials say
Children falling from windows is surprisingly frequent. Here’s some tips to prevent them
A 7-year-old girl plunged head-first out a second-story window Saturday afternoon while bouncing on a couch, the Los Angeles Times reported.
Firefighters say the girl landed on her head on the concrete below after falling about 15 feet, KTLA reported. She’s hospitalized in grave condition.
The girl had been in the care of her aunt in a second-story Koreatown apartment when she fell from the couch through a screen and out the open window shortly before 1 p.m., according to the station.
“Survey the home for hazards and make sure no furniture children can climb on is near a window,” said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey, the Los Angeles Times reported.
A 2011 study found about 5,100 children are injured each year in the United States by falls from windows, WebMD reported. Injuries range from cuts and bruises to fatal head injuries.
Falls from windows are most common in spring and summer, when windows are more likely to be open, the study found.
Comments