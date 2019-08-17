Small plane crashes into house near Poughkeepsie killing 2

Police close off a smoke filled road as rescue workers respond to a plane that crash into a house in Union Vale, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. The Federal Aviation Administration says three people were on the plane. Frank Becerra Jr.

New York state police say a plane crashed into a home near Poughkeepsie, setting a massive fire and killing one resident and one person on the aircraft.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating why the Cessna 303 plunged Sunday afternoon in Union Vale, 15 miles southeast of Poughkeepsie.

State police spokesman Steven Nevel says three men were on the plane; one died, two were injured. Of three people in the home, one died, another was seriously hurt and the third is missing.

Two puppies and a grown dog escaped the flames that engulfed the house.

The names of the victims were not immediately released.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna left Sky Acres Airport in Lagrangeville, one mile from the crash, and was headed to Republic Airport on Long Island.